ACTIVE ICO12

Hubii Network

(Marketplace)
$6,468,500 OF $50,000,000 (13%)
Medium
3 days left

Indorse

(Blockchain Service)
$10,804,520 OF $15,000,000 (72%)
High
3 days left
Rivetz Logo

Rivetz

(Security)
$18,653,920 OF $20,000,000 (93%)
Medium
6 days left

ICOS

(Token Discounter)
$14,233,500 RECEIVED
High
11 days left

BitDice

(Gambling)
$10,272,337 OF $25,000,000 (41%)
Medium
11 days left

Social

(Social Network)
$6,699,000 OF $15,000,000 (45%)
Very Low
13 days left

ALIS

(Media)
$2,340,079 OF $3,500,000 (67%)
Medium
25 days left

KICKICO

(Crowdfunding)
$20,283,380 OF $18,000,000 (113%)
High
25 days left
Magos Logo

MAGOS

(Market AI)
$717,400 OF $7,000,000 (10%)
Very Low
26 days left
LAToken logo

LAToken

(Market)
$11,400,000 OF $40,000,000 (29%)
Medium
36 days left
Jelurida Logo

Ignis

(Blockchain)
$7,200,000 OF $45,000,000 (16%)
High
40 days left

EOS

(Blockchain)
$315,452,644 RECEIVED
Very High
270 days left

NEXT ICO20

Starbase

(Crowdfunding)
GOAL: NOT SET
High
5 Sep

Viberate

(Media)
GOAL: $12,000,000
Medium
5 Sep
Ammbr Logo

Ammbr

(Blockchain Service)
GOAL: NOT SET
Low
5 Sep
Aventus Logo

Aventus

(Ticketing)
GOAL: $21,000,000
Medium
6 Sep
Wanchain Logo

Wanchain

(Blockchain Service)
GOAL: $11,000,000
Medium
6 Sep
ATLANT Logo

ATLANT

(Real Estate)
GOAL: $85,000,000
Medium
7 Sep

Red Pulse

(Market)
GOAL: $15,000,000
Medium
10 Sep

Enigma

(Trading)
GOAL: $30,000,000
Very High
11 Sep
Kin logo

Kin

(Currency)
GOAL: $75,000,000
High
12 Sep

Cindicator

(Hybrid Intellingence)
GOAL: $15,000,000
Medium
12 Sep

Ambrosus

(Blockchain Service)
GOAL: NOT SET
High
13 Sep
Paragon Logo

Paragon

(Blockchain Service)
GOAL: $100,000,000
High
15 Sep
BitClave Logo

BitClave

(Blockchain Service)
GOAL: $50,000,000
Not Rated
15 Sep
KyberNetwork Logo

KyberNetwork

(Blockchain Service)
GOAL: $66,000,000
Very High
15 Sep
PRE SALE

ICON Pre-sale

(Blockchain)
GOAL: $50,000,000
Very High
18 Sep
AirToken Logo

AirToken

(Mobile)
GOAL: $21,000,000
Medium
19 Sep

Aigang

(Insurance)
GOAL: $10,000,000
Medium
1 Oct

COMSA

(Blockchain Service)
GOAL: NOT SET
Very High
2 Oct
Bankera Logo

Bankera

(Blockchain Service)
GOAL: NOT SET
Not Rated
15 Oct

ICON

(Blockchain)
GOAL: $58,000,000
Very High
20 Oct

ENDED ICO18

BetKing

(Gambling)
$6,497,165 RECEIVED
Very Low
Ended: 4 Sep

Tron

(Blockchain Service)
$70,000,000 OF $70,000,000 (100%)
High
Ended: 2 Sep

Monetha

(Currency)
$36,000,000 OF $30,000,000 (120%)
High
Ended: 31 Aug

Everex

(Blockchain Service)
$25,840,000 OF $26,000,000 (99%)
High
Ended: 31 Aug
Crhonologic logo

ChronoLogic

(Blockchain Service)
$7,502,120 OF $13,000,000 (58%)
Medium
Ended: 30 Aug
DIMCOIN Logo

DIMCOIN

(Currency)
$14,005,746 OF $13,500,000 (104%)
Medium
Ended: 27 Aug
PRE SALE

Centra Presale

(Card)
$17,414,317 RECEIVED
Medium
Ended: 25 Aug

OPUS

(Media)
$5,737,250 OF $20,000,000 (29%)
Low
Ended: 25 Aug

DMarket

(Gaming)
$10,444,810 OF $15,000,000 (70%)
Medium
Ended: 21 Aug

Lampix

(Hi-Tech)
$15,876,000 RECEIVED
Medium
Ended: 19 Aug

Decentraland

(VR)
$24,137,000 OF $20,000,000 (121%)
Medium
Ended: 19 Aug

Agrello

(Smart Contract)
$30,100,000 RECEIVED
High
Ended: 18 Aug

BlockCAT

(Smart Contract)
$6,284,400 OF $5,000,000 (126%)
Low
Ended: 16 Aug

0x

(Blockchain Service)
$24,000,000 OF $24,000,000 (100%)
Very High
Ended: 16 Aug

Filecoin

(Cloud Storage)
$199,310,012 OF $40,000,000 (498%)
High
Ended: 11 Aug

Po.et

(Verification)
$10,000,000 OF $10,000,000 (100%)
Medium
Ended: 9 Aug

Tierion

(Blockchain Service)
$25,044,729 OF $25,000,000 (100%)
Very High
Ended: 9 Aug

Status Network

(Social)
$97,469,646 OF $90,000,000 (108%)
High
Ended: 20 Jun
